Investors watch the computer screens showing the stock prices at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province on Jun 30, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index on Monday gained 31.65 points, or 1.22 percent, to end the day at 2,630.52.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange's Component index recorded a rise of 183.74 points, or 2.40 percent, to close at 7,832.29.