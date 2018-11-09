An investor watches stock price information in front of an electronic board showing share prices at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, China, Jul 31, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's benchmark Composite index on Friday dropped 36.76 points, or 1.39 percent, to close at 2,598.87.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange's Component index lost 49.47 points, or 0.64 percent, to close at 7,648.55.