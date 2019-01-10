A view shows an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Nov 21 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index on Thursday dropped 0.36 percent, or 9.25 points, to close at 2,535.10.

Shenzhen's component index fell .26 %, or 19.32 points to 7,428.61 points.