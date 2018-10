Several investors watch computer screens showing the stock price information at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, Jun 30, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's benchmark Composite index closed Tuesday down 21.77 points, or 0.85 percent, to stand at 2,546.33.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange's Component index, also closed in the red, slipping 145.50 points, or 1.95 percent, to end at 7,298.98.