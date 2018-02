Chinese investors watch an electronic board showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese investors stand beside computer screens showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A Chinese investor sits in front of an electronic board showing the stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing, China, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed Friday with losses of 4.05 percent or 132.20 points to end the session at 3,129.85 on a day marked by widespread declines on all exchanges after a volatile day on Wall Street a day before.

The other mainland Chinese stock exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, also closed in red on Friday, and slipped 3.58 percent or 371.36 points to stand at 10,001.23.