Several investors watch the computer screens showing the stock price information at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, Jun 30, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index ended trading on Tuesday with a gain of 4.50 points, or 0.17 percent, to stand at 2,721.01.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index closed down 14.44 points, or 0.18 percent, at 8,046.39.