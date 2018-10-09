The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index ended trading on Tuesday with a gain of 4.50 points, or 0.17 percent, to stand at 2,721.01.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index closed down 14.44 points, or 0.18 percent, at 8,046.39.
Several investors watch the computer screens showing the stock price information at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, Jun 30, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG
