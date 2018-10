An investor passes by an electronic board showing the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, eastern China's Shandong province, Jun 30, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index ended trading on Thursday with losses of 142.38 points, or 5.22 percent, to stand at 2,583.46.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index also suffered a decline of 486.6 points, or 6.07 percent, to close at 7,524.09.