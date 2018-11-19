An investor watches stock prices on an electronic display at a securities exchange house in downtown Qingdao city, Shandong province, China, Jul 31, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index Monday rose 24.4 points, or 0.91 percent, to stand at 2,703.51.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange's Component index gained 46.56 points, or 0.58 percent, to end trading at 8,108.84.