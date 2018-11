An exterior view of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, Dec 1, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The Shanghai Stock Exchange's Composite index on Wednesday gained 27.06 points, or 1.05 percent, to end at 2,601.74.

The Component index of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the other bourse in mainland China, registered a rise of 121.92 points, or 1.6 percent, to stand at 7,757.07.