Chinese investors look at electronic screens showing stock movements at a stock exchange in Hangzhou, China, Jul 11, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/

The Shanghai Stock Exchange kicked off the new week positively, closing Monday with a rise of 51.47 points or 1.89 percent, to stand at 2,780.90.

Mainland China's other bourse, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, closed up 243.82 points or 2.87 percent, to end trading at 8,728.56.