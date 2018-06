A view of the ZTE Corporation logo at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Shares in the Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE closed the down 41.56 percent after the firm resumed trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday following a two-month suspension.

The company's shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ended the day at HK$14.96 ($1.9), HK$10.64 less than on Apr.17, when their trading was suspended because of ZTE's dispute with Washington.