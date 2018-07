The logo of Micron in Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

Shares in the Taiwanese chip maker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) rose Wednesday after a Chinese court blocked its US competitor Micron Technology from selling 26 types of memory chips in China over a patent infringement case brought by UMC.

In morning trade, UMC stock was up more than 0.5 percent on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.