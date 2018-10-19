The flag of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, foreground, flies outside the stock market in Hong Kong, China, Aug 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's benchmark Hang Seng index ended Friday with gains of 106.85 points, or 0.42 percent, to stand at 25,561.40.

For the week, the Hong Kong market accumulated losses of 0.9 percent.