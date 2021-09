Sharjah, home to half of the United Arab Emirates' museums, is seeking to leave its mark on the map of cultural tourism through hosting major events such as the Sharjah International Book Fair, as well as benefitting from Expo2020 that opens this week in Dubai.

Beyond Dubai’s shadow, Sharjah, where around 1.5 million people reside, has been promoting itself in recent years as the UAE’s Emirate of Culture, with a number of universities covering an area of ??2,500 square kilometers.EFE