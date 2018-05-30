A handout photo made available by Sea Shepherd Global shows bags containing dried sharks fins in Hong Kong, China, May 11, 2018 (Issued May 30, 2018). EPA/SEA SHEPERD GLOBAL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Biologists around the world have made major efforts to highlight the plight of sharks as increasingly endangered sea creatures, but smugglers flout regulations to ensure their grim cargoes continue to appear on street markets as part of a trade that profits from Asia's hunger for a soup made from the fish's fins, as seen in images released by epa on Wednesday.

Sea Shepherd, a non-profit, marine conservation organization, came across a cargo of almost a ton of shark parts being traded in Hong Kong on May 11 and has intensified its lobbying to push authorities into enforcing all existing bans including among transport companies and airlines.