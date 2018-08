View of the interior of a Tesla Model X electric car in a showroom in Boston on Aug. 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/CJ Gunther

View of the Tesla Motors company logo at its main China offices in Beijing on July 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Roman Pilipey

Shares of electric automobile manufacturer Tesla Motors on Thursday dropped sharply on Wall Street two days after company founder Elon Musk made a surprise announcement on Twitter that he was considering taking the company private.

During the trading day on Thursday, shares of Tesla were on the decline practically non-stop, losing 4.83 percent and ending the session at $352.45.