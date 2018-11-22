Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA) has joined ConocoPhillips (COP) in exiting a stalled natural-gas project, agreeing to sell its stake in fields far off the northern coast of Australia to the government of East Timor for $300 million, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Thursday.

The deal means the small nation will have majority control of the Greater Sunrise gas fields, allowing it to drive plans for the fuel to be piped back to its shores to a proposed plant that would chill it to liquefied natural gas.