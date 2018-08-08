Photo taken Aug. 6, 2018, showing the marketing director for the Tourism Authority of Panama, Enrique Sanchez, in an interview with EFE in Panama City. EFE-EPA/Bienvenido Velasco

Panama is the only place in Latin America that blends into a single event huge shopping discounts and music festivals, adding cultural and gastronomic offerings to position it as one of the region's most attractive tourist destinations.

That is what the marketing director for the Tourist Authority of Panama (ATP), Enrique Sanchez, told EFE in speaking about the Black Weekend Sale, an event involving malls, restaurants, hotels, airlines and tourist agencies - all designed to attract huge numbers of visitors and shoppers to the country.