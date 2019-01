Members of the Mexican Army and city Police, guard a fuel distribution facilities in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 January 2019. The fight against the systematic theft of fuel in Mexico, which has resulted in a serious shortage of gasoline, is the first major crisis of the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who today announced that the surveillance of the pipelines will be intensified. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Consumers continue to wait in line to get a gasoline ration, in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 January 2019. Last week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador changed the state oil company Pemex's supply model from pipelines to tanker trucks in order to battle fuel theft but the change in the distribution chain led to fuel shortages and panic purchases. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Pemex workers supply fuel at a gas station in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, 14 January 2019. The fight against the systematic theft of fuel in Mexico, which has resulted in a serious shortage of gasoline, is the first major crisis of the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who today announced that the surveillance of the pipelines will be intensified. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

The fight against the systematic theft of fuel in Mexico, which has led to a serious shortage of gasoline, is the first major crisis of the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who announced Monday that the monitoring of fuel pipelines will be intensified.

"In essence the supply is being regularized, the trend is that soon we will return to normal," the president said during a press conference, thanking the 5,000 military and police personnel who work to safeguard the pipelines.