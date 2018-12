The name logo of German industrial manufacturing company Siemens AG is pictured in the locality of Siemensstadt in Berlin, Germany, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KAMIL ZIHNIOGLU

Siemens AG said Monday that it agreed to buy a 25 percent noncontrolling stake in Italy-based high-voltage switch manufacturer Coelme Group, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Coelme is a subsidiary of US switchgear maker Southern States LLC.