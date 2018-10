Siemens AG's Chief Executive Joe Kaeser on Monday said he won't attend Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative, becoming the latest corporate leader to drop out of the conference in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Kaeser set out his reasons for not attending the event in an extended blog post on Linkedin, noting that he had received hundreds of emails and social media posts urging him not to go.