Cedrik Neike, member of the Siemens managing board for Asia, Australia, and Energy Management Division, gestures during a press conference at the Berlin City Hall in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL ZIHNIOGLU

(L-R) Berlin's Senator for Economy, Energy and Enterprises, Ramona Pop; Berlin Governing Mayor Michael Mueller; Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser; and Cedrik Neike, member of the Siemens managing board for Asia, Australia, and Energy Management Division, at a press conference at the Berlin City Hall in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL ZIHNIOGLU

Siemens plans to invest up to 600 million euros ($682 million) at its Berlin location in the coming years, the German technology and engineering company said Wednesday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

With the investment, Siemens will revamp and modernize its Berlin site, called Siemensstadt, for a range of purposes.