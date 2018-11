Journalists and employees are silhouetted before the Siemens annual news conference in Munich, Germany, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Siemens said Thursday that it will raise its dividend and launch a share buyback, even as charges from the restructuring of its power-and-gas business and the carve out of its train-making unit dragged down fourth-quarter earnings, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The German conglomerate said net profit fell to 681 million euros ($780.2 million) from 1.28 billion euros a year earlier. Revenue edged up to 22.61 billion euros from 22.30 billion euros.