The name logo of German industrial manufacturing company Siemens AG is pictured in the locality of Siemensstadt in Berlin, Germany, 31 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KAMIL ZIHNIOGLU

Siemens AG said Monday it jointly received a major order for a floating power plant in the Dominican Republic, together with Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

The order from Seaboard Corp. subsidiary Transcontinental Capital Corp. is for a SCC-800 2x1C SeaFloat barge-mounted power plant, Siemens said.