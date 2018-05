A traffic light for pedestrians is seen next to a logo of industrial manufacturing company Siemens AG Austria at the headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LISI NIESNER

Siemens said Monday that it was seeking to temporarily close factories world-wide connected with its power and gas division in order to cut costs, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

A global shift to renewable power sources has dragged down sales at its hallmark power and gas unit, which supplies turbines to traditional fossil fuel-powered plants.