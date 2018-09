(FILE) An Indonesian driver from Uber sits on a motorbike as he waits for a passenger in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 13, 2017 (issued Dec. 14, 2017). EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Singapore authorities on Monday imposed a S$13 million (around $9.5 million) penalty on ride-sharing companies Uber and Grab for allegedly violating competition laws in their merger deal.

Grab, based in Singapore, announced an agreement in March, buying the Southeast Asian business of Uber, its main rival in the region, and the integration of Uber's transport and food delivery business on its platform.