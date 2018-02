Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak smiles as he poses for a group photo during a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) event for the Special Haj Sponsorship Programme at Putra Mosque, Putrajaya, Malaysia, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

Singapore and Malaysia plan to establish a link between their stock markets - the Singapore Exchange and Bursa Malaysia - by the end of this year, officials said on Tuesday.

The agreement is part of efforts to deepen financial connectivity across markets in ASEAN - the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - which includes both Singapore and Malaysia.