Singapore on Tuesday raised the expansion of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year to 1.3 percent, confirming the exit of the city-state's economy from recession.
Singapore revises Q1 GDP growth up to 1.3%
Cordoned off benches at the One Tampines Hub in Singapore, 20 May 2021. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
Two visitors walk past a taped-off table and seats at the One Tampines Hub in Singapore, 20 May 2021. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
A woman stands next to empty cordoned tables at the One Tampines Hub in Singapore, 20 May 2021. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON
Singapore on Tuesday raised the expansion of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year to 1.3 percent, confirming the exit of the city-state's economy from recession.