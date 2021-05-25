A woman stands next to empty cordoned tables at the One Tampines Hub in Singapore, 20 May 2021. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

Two visitors walk past a taped-off table and seats at the One Tampines Hub in Singapore, 20 May 2021. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

Cordoned off benches at the One Tampines Hub in Singapore, 20 May 2021. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

Singapore on Tuesday raised the expansion of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year to 1.3 percent, confirming the exit of the city-state's economy from recession.