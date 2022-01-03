Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.2 percent in 2021, after a recession a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government data showed on Monday.

The economy expanded by 5.9 percent in the last quarter of 2021, signaling a moderation in the growth compared to the 7.1 percent in the July-September quarter, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The city-state suffered a pandemic-induced 5.4 percent contraction in 2020 after adding four negative quarters in a row. EFE

raa/ssk