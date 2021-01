A couple walks past the Rain Vortex waterfall at the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore, 17 December 2020. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 5.8 percent during 2020, its worst contraction since independence from Malaysia in 1965, weighed down by the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the fourth straight quarter of decline of the GDP of the city-state, whose economy is in recession. EFE-EPA