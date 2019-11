Workers sort packages at the Yuqiao mail processing center on Singles' Day, in Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/MENG DELONG CHINA OUT

A worker pushes a cart filled with packages at a delivery station for Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com on Singles' Day, in Beijing, China, 11 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

As Singles' Day has laid bare, e-commerce is growing at a dizzying speed in China, but this boom has also led to a brutal increase in the volume of packaging and waste, according to an environmental report.

And despite this increase, no initiatives or environmental policies have been championed to make the sector sustainable, a joint report by Greenpeace Asia, Break Free from Plastic China and the All-China Environment Federation revealed.