By Genesis Carrero Soto
Bolivar state, Venezuela, Apr 21 (EFE) - The southeastern Venezuelan state of Bolivar is a land of great hydroelectric potential and abundant wealth of iron ore, gold, platinum, diamonds and other minerals.
Bolivar, from Venezuelan state of mining to a bubble where price increases are the law
A food vendor holds bank notes in his mouth while selling fish in the municipal market of San Felix, a low-income district of the southeastern Venezuelan city of Ciudad Guayana, Bolivar state. EFE/Rayner Peña
Dozens of motorists line up to buy fuel in Puerto Ordaz, an affluent district of the southeastern Venezuelan city of Ciudad Guayana, Bolivar state. EFE/Rayner Peña
A woman cleans fish for sale in San Felix, a low-income district of the southeastern Venezuelan city of Ciudad Guayana, Bolivar state. EFE/Rayner Peña
