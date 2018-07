A composite image showing a company sign at the entrance to a Sky television building (up) in Osterley, London, Britain, and the sign at the offices of '21st Century Fox' (bottom) in New York, New York, USA June 29, 2017. EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/JUSTIN LANE

Shares in Sky PLC fell after 21st Century Fox increased its offer for the 61 percent of the United Kingdom pay-TV group that it doesn't already own, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The GBP14 per share offer is well above the GBP12.50 a share in cash offered by Comcast for the whole group but well off Tuesday's close _ above GBP15 per share.