Traders await the start of trading for software designer Slack Technologies Inc. on the New York Stock Exchange on June 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

Slack Technologies Inc. financial director Allen Shim (l) and CEO Stewart Butterfield (r) await start of trading for software designer Slack Technologies Inc. on the New York Stock Exchange on June 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

The logo for software designer Slack Technologies Inc., shares of which started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

Slack Technologies Inc. on Thursday tried a different approach from other firms wanting to go public by listing its shares directly on the New York Stock Exchange, bypassing the use of an Initial Public Offering.

The price of the shares shot up by 53.5 percent to $39.91 in early trading after on Wednesday the firm had established an initial price of $26 per share.