Japan, usually a high-tech model for China, is learning from its neighbor how people can pay without cash, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Sunday.
Old-time paper money has reigned supreme in Japan, but that is beginning to change thanks to a flood of Chinese tourists who expect to pay with a phone like they do back home. To spur adoption, Japanese internet companies are tying up with the companies that dominate China's digital payments system, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.-affiliated Ant Financial and Tencent Holdings Ltd.