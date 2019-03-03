Chinese people with their mobile phones walk past a propaganda poster showing China's President Xi Jinping, ahead of the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, China, Mar. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Japan, usually a high-tech model for China, is learning from its neighbor how people can pay without cash, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Sunday.

Old-time paper money has reigned supreme in Japan, but that is beginning to change thanks to a flood of Chinese tourists who expect to pay with a phone like they do back home. To spur adoption, Japanese internet companies are tying up with the companies that dominate China's digital payments system, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.-affiliated Ant Financial and Tencent Holdings Ltd.