Societe Generale said Monday that it reached agreements in principle with United States and French authorities regarding its alleged manipulation of Libor rates and transactions involving Libyan counterparts, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.
The French bank said the penalties it will have to pay under the agreements are covered by provisions it made earlier. Societe Generale in March said it made provisions of about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for the litigation.