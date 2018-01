Traders watch the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, 04 January 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese telecom giant SoftBank is planning an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its mobile phone unit in autumn to generate around $18 billion in one of the biggest offerings by a Japanese company, local media reported on Monday.

The technology and telecommunications conglomerate is planning to apply between March and May to list its wireless unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, aiming to debut on the Tokyo market and possibly in London before the end of the year, financial daily Nikkei reported.