Ken Miyauchi (L), President and CEO of SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Group's mobile unit, receives the certification during a listing ceremony marking the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) at the TSE in Tokyo, Japan, 19 December 2018. SoftBank Corp. was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on 19 December 2018 and it is the biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever in Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Ken Miyauchi, President and CEO of SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Group's mobile unit, rings the bell during a listing ceremony marking its debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) at the TSE in Tokyo, Japan, 19 December 2018. SoftBank Corp. was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on 19 December 2018 and it is the biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever in Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A person walks past screens displaying the stock information of SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Group's mobile unit, during its debut day on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) at the TSE in Tokyo, Japan, 19 December 2018. SoftBank Corp. was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on 19 December 2018 and it is the biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever in Japan. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The mobile branch of Japanese giant conglomerate Softbank Group made its debut Wednesday at the Tokyo Stock Exchange at a price 14.5 percent lower than set for its initial public offering (IPO), considered the biggest in Japan so far.

Shares of the newly split telecommunications unit of the parent Softbank Group went on sale at a price of 1,500 yen ($13.36) and ended the day buying at 1,282 yen.