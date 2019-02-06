SoftBank Group Corp. said on Wednesday that its Vision Fund had spent $45.2 billion of its $97 billion pool of capital as of the end of December last year, in little more than a year-and-a half since its creation, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Backed by the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, the Vision Fund has gobbled up stakes in the world's most valuable startups, investing billions into ride-hailing pioneer Uber Technologies Inc. and shared office-space firm WeWork Cos. Inc.