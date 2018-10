A Saudi flag flutters near a security camera on the top of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEDAT SUNA

Protesters hold pictures of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a demonstration organized by Turkish-Arabic Media Association in front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

SoftBank Group Corp. founder, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son announces his group earnings during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Shares in Japan´s telecommunications giant Softbank Monday dropped nearly 8 percent on the Tokyo Stock Exchange over its ties to Saudi Arabia following the disappearance of a Saudi dissident journalist.

At 14.05 (0505 GMT) Softbank shares were down 7.65 percent at 9,213 yen ($82.24).