Ken Miyauchi (C, left), President and CEO of SoftBank Corp., SoftBank Group's mobile unit, poses for photos after a listing ceremony marking the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) at the TSE in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

SoftBank Group Corp.'s Japanese mobile-phone unit made one of the country's worst debuts after its nearly $24 billion initial public offering as investors worried about a price war and the company's reliance on Chinese supplier Huawei Technologies Co., according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

Shares closed nearly 15 percent below the Yen1,500 initial offering price, finishing their first day of Tokyo Stock Exchange trading at Yen1,282 ($11.40).