A door to a WeWork co-working space in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Softbank founder Masayoshi Son speaks during the 'G2 and Beyond' technology and innovation forum in Taipei, Taiwan, June 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Japanese company Softbank on Wednesday announced details of a multi-billion dollar rescue package for WeWork, a deal that will increase Softbank’s stake in the company to around 80 percent.

In a statement released in New York and Tokyo, the two companies agreed on "significant funding" which seeks to "accelerate" WeWork's path to profitability and a "positive free cash flow.” EFE-EPA