The Fathom Adonia sails out of PortMiami in Miami, Florida, on May 1, 2016, on its inaugural seven-night cruise to Cuba. EPA-EFE FILE/Gaston De Cardenas

Nearly 800,000 reservations have been affected by the US government's decision to ban cruise ships from calling on ports in Cuba, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said Wednesday.

"Without warning, CLIA Cruise Line Members are forced to eliminate all Cuba destinations from itineraries effective immediately," the trade group said.