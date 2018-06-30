US President Donald J. Trump looks on during a signing ceremony during the US-China Business Exchange held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A son of the United States ambassador to Beijing used his connections to US President Donald Trump this week to drum up business for his public-relations firm, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal supplied by Dow Jones Newswires to EFE on Saturday.

Eric Branstad, a son of Ambassador Terry Branstad and the US Commerce Department's liaison to the White House until Jan., spoke on Thursday in Shanghai to more than 100 lawyers, bankers and advisers at a seminar titled "How to React To (Potential) US-China Trade War?"