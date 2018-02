Kazuo Hirai (C), President and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Corp., looks on as Executive Deputy President Tomoyuki Suzuki (R) answers a question with Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida (L) after announcing the corporate strategy of 2017 fiscal year at headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kazuo Hirai, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Corp., announces the corporate strategy of 2017 fiscal year at headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese multinational Sony announced Friday its Chief Financial Officer Kenichiro Yoshida will take over as president and CEO from Kazuo Hirai, who will be the company's new chairman.

The appointment of Yoshida, 58, will be effective from Apr. 1, Sony said in a statement, and added that Hirai himself had proposed Yoshida's name for the position and that the company will begin its next mid-range corporate plan under the leadership of Yoshida.