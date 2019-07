The logo of Sony Corp. at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Apr.26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Sony Corporation said on Tuesday that it had made a net profit of 152.12 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in the first quarter of the 2019 financial year, a sharp 32.8 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

The electronics multinational conglomerate announcing its results for the quarter ending June 30 said that its operating profit from Apr.1 stood at 230.93 billion yen – an 18.4 percent increase with respect to the first quarter of 2018.