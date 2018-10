Tokyo, Oct 30 (efe-epa).– The Japanese multinational Sony made a net profit of 399.4 billion yen ($3.5 billion) between April and September, a year-on-year increase of 88.7 percent, mainly due to video games and films, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sony's operating profit increased to 434.5 billion yen, 20.1 percent more than in the same period last year, the Tokyo-based company said.