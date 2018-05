Newly appointed Sony Corp. President Kenichiro Yoshida reacts during a press conference at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese multinational Sony on Tuesday announced its decision to acquire EMI Music Publishing in a $2-billion deal, with which it seeks to consolidate its leadership in the music industry.

Sony, which already owns 40 percent of the London-based company, will acquire the other 60 percent of the shares currently owned by Mubadala Investment, a state investment fund in Abu Dhabi.