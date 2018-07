The Sony logo is pictured at the Sony Corp. headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 1, 2012. EPA-EPA FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese multinational Sony posted a net income of 226.447 billion yen ($2.036 billion) in the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, almost three times what it obtained in the same period of the previous financial year, the company announced on Tuesday.

The quarterly earnings per share reached 174.80 yen as compared to 62.7 yen during the first quarter of the 2017 financial year.