Photo showing eMerge CEO Xavier Gonzalez posing with the organizers of the tech forum connecting the Americas and Europe in Miami, United States, Apr. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Sutta/eMerge

Xavier Gonzalez, CEO of eMerge Americas, the Miami tech forum connecting Latin America, North America and Europe, on Thursday said that the event is expected to welcome some 15,000 attendees to its 2018 edition.

Among the keynote speakers will be Sophia, Hanson Robotic's most advanced robot to date, who has garnered media attention after her debut at the 2016 South by Southwest arts festival and has made a string of TV appearances and received invitations to participate in various events.